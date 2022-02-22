Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dinner date with Princess Eugenie and husband Jack revealed The foursome looked to have a great time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Princess Eugenie for dinner over the weekend, as the two royal cousins continue to spend time together in Santa Barbara.

MORE: LA Rams' Matthew Stafford shares details of Prince Harry's visit to Super Bowl

Harry and Meghan were joined by Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at their home in Montecito, and pictures shared by TMZ show them enjoying an intimate dinner together in the local area. In the pictures, Meghan wore an oversized white pantsuit and can be seen with her head back in laughter, as Harry intently listens to Eugenie, who appeared to wear a black sequin jumpsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry talks about mum Princess Diana in latest engagement

In other snaps, Harry gazes at Meghan with a smile on his face as Jack and Eugenie animatedly tell their story.

The foursome dined inside a covered and heated outdoor patio.

RELATED: Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more

READ: All the biggest moments from Super Bowl 2022

Eugenie and Jack travelled to the US to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier in February, and Eugenie surprised royal watchers by joining Prince Harry at the Super Bowl on Sunday 13 February.

The royal cousins have always been close from a young age, with only six years between them.

Harry was accompanied by his royal cousin Princess Eugenie

Both Harry and Eugenie sat next to each other at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium for Sunday night's star-studded game, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

Harry joined the team backstage after their win

Harry has made California home over the past two years, and he celebrated the Los Angeles Rams winning the 56th Super Bowl by making an appearance in the locker room and holding the Lombardi trophy.

The Rams official social media channels later shared pictures of Harry after the game holding the trophy with NFL officials joining him alongside players. "Feelin' like royalty. #SBLVI," they captioned the post.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.