All the biggest celebrity moments from Super Bowl LVI

It's that time of the year again - the Super Bowl! America's favorite sporting event, returning for its 56th edition, just ended in truly nail-biting fashion.

All around the country, people tuned in to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to reign supreme, with the former emerging victorious.

And of those over 100 million viewers each year, many of them happen to be celebrities, whether they're cheering their favorite teams on from the stand or hosting lavish watch parties.

We're running down some of the highlights of the big night, from the most epic celebrity reactions, to big game-time and performance moments.

Celebrity Appearances

Given the game's location in Los Angeles, it was natural that many of the attendees happened to be some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, more so than usual, starting off with a rousing introduction by Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson.

Celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Sean Penn, Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and several others were in attendance.

Name a better pair of Hollywood funny men

However, a few made quite an impression on fans and audiences, specifically the meeting we didn't know we needed - Ryan Reynolds with fellow Hollywood funny man Will Ferrell, dressed in Canadian hockey attire.

Also making a loved-up appearance at the game were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, dancing and grooving along to the music playing and embracing the day before Valentine's Day.

Jennifer grooved along to the music at the game

Commercials and Spots

Super Bowl commercials and spots have become some of the most beloved parts of the night, with the game kicking off strong with a historical recap of the Super Bowl's history in Los Angeles, helmed by Halle Berry and even featuring Carrie Underwood.

Many famous faces have featured in Super Bowl commercials, with this year's class already consisting of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Coolidge, Ewan McGregor, Will Smith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Salma Hayek.

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger took on godly attires for their Super Bowl spot

Reunions seemed to be the keyword during the slate of this year's commercials, though, with the cast of Scrubs and Austin Powers reuniting for individual spots.

The Halftime Show

The Hafltime Show featured a rousing setlist of greatest hits from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, with a surprise appearance by 50 Cent to perform In Da Club. Several celebrities have already commended the stars for their powerful performance, including previous Halftime headliner Lady Gaga.

THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2022

Lady Gaga was one of the many celebrities who reacted to the Halftime Show

Many others took to social media later to enthusiastically rave over the show, with many like Serena Williams, Julianne Hough, Gwen Stefani, Kaley Cuoco, and Kate Hudson reacting with major excitement after the show.

Speaking of performances, the night kicked off with a strong set of performances as well, with Jhene Aiko's performance of America the Beautiful and Mickey Guyton tackling the Star Spangled Banner.

50 Cent made a surprise appearance for the Halftime Show

The Game

Of course, none of that mattered without the game that hooked them all, the exciting face off between the Rams and Bengals, ending in a win for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams were the winners of Super Bowl LVI

The night ended on a close 23-20 between the two teams, with the lead going back-and-forth between both teams over the course of the game.

After a strong start by Rams' Odell Beckham Jr.'s opening touchdown (followed by an unfortunate knee injury), wide receiver Cooper Kupp ended the night as the MVP after a brilliant series of plays in the second half to keep the trophy in Los Angeles.

