How Meghan Markle's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie's son August Brooksbank Princess Eugenie welcomed her baby boy on 9 February

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child in the coming months.

Their announcement came just a few days after Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie and Jack's son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is currently 11th in line to the throne behind his mother, but when Meghan gives birth, this will soon change.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack reveal royal baby's name

Harry and Meghan's second child will be eighth in the line of succession behind his or her big brother, Archie, meaning that everyone below them will move further away from the throne.

The Duke of York will become ninth in line, followed by eldest daughter Princess Beatrice in tenth, Princess Eugenie in 11th and baby August in 12th position.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children grow up and have families of their own, Archie and his younger brother or sister will also move further down the line of succession.

Eugenie and Jack announced their son's full name on Instagram

It's set to be a record year for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who will welcome three new great-grandchildren in total. The couple’s eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child with husband Mike this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed their baby's due date, but Meghan is reportedly around five months pregnant.

The couple are now raising their young family in Montecito, Santa Barbara, after stepping back from royal duties last March.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace last Friday confirmed the news that Harry and Meghan would not return to be working members of the royal family.

