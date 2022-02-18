LA Rams' Matthew Stafford shares details of Prince Harry's visit to Super Bowl Harry held the Lombardi Trophy

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has shared details of Prince Harry's visit to the locker room after the team's Super Bowl victory on 13 February.

Matthew was speaking on his wife Kelly's podcast The Morning After, and shared that he thought Harry and his teammate Cooper Kupp were "lookalikes".

"Speaking of lookalikes, Prince Harry, I met him yesterday - he is Coop's lookalike, [with the] red beard," Matthew said.

He went on to share that "Prince Harry and Coop yapped it up" in the locker room when Harry visited them following their win.

"He was great," when asked by Kelly what happened, adding: "He was talking to me for a quick second but it was loud in there, tough to say what he said! It was loud, it was crazy."

Harry has made California home over the past two years, and on Sunday he celebrated the Los Angeles Rams winning the 56th Super Bowl by making an appearance in the locker room and holding the Lombardi trophy.

Harry went back to the locker rooms and held the trophy

The Rams official social media channels shared pictures of Harry after the game holding the trophy with NFL officials joining him alongside players. "Feelin' like royalty. #SBLVI," they captioned the post.

Harry was accompanied by his royal cousin Princess Eugenie – with whom he has a close relationship - for the day out on Sunday.

The pair sat next to each other at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

Matthew suggested Harry and Cooper Kupp were lookalikes

They wore black masks, in accordance with Los Angeles County rules ordering KN95 or N95-grade masks for outdoor events attended by large audiences.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

He was joined by NFL officials

Harry also made an appearance backstage, sharing a picture with county star Mickey Guyton who sang the national anthem before the big game.

The music sensation, who brought the house down with her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner for the game, took to social media to share the picture with fans.

She captioned her photo: "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit."

