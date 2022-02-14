Princess Eugenie joins Prince Harry at the Super Bowl after flying over to visit royal cousin in the US Eugenie is over visiting his cousin and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry attended the Super Bowl on Sunday with family – and it wasn't his wife, Meghan Markle. Prince Charles' youngest son was accompanied by his royal cousin Princess Eugenie – with whom he has a close relationship.

Both Harry and Eugenie sat next to each other at Los Angeles' Crypto Stadium for Sunday night's star-studded game, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

The pair wore black masks, in accordance with Los Angeles County rules ordering KN95 or N95-grade masks for outdoor events attended by large audiences.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at the Super Bowl

Of course, they weren't the only celebrities who watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl. Also in attendance were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kate Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

While Meghan wasn't at the game, she would have no doubt been at home with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet Diana, who will turn 1 in June.

Meghan would have also been preparing a special Valentine's Day for her loved ones. In the past, the Duchess spoke about the romantic holiday on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, and suggested plans for singletons.

Harry has a great relationship with his royal cousins

I think you need to be your own Valentine. I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have."

At the time, the former Suits star also revealed her plans for the most romantic day of the year at the time, stating that she would be with her friends "running amok through the streets of New York," drinking pink cocktails and navigating the icy streets in her new shoes.