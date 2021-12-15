Princess Charlene misses Christmas tradition with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella The royal twins were accompanied by Princess Stephanie and their cousins

Princess Charlene has missed another key Christmas tradition in Monaco as she continues her recovery at a treatment facility.

Every year, the unveiling of the Christmas tree takes place at the palace and children are invited to receive gifts from the royals.

While Charlene's husband, Prince Albert, was also not present at the ceremony, the honours were handed over to their seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The young royals were accompanied by their aunt Princess Stephanie and cousins, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, as they handed out hampers.

Gabriella looked sweet in a furry-trimmed rose-patterned gilet and a cream knitted jumper, while brother Jacques was dressed in a checked shirt and a khaki coat.

All of the royals present for the ceremony also wore face masks.

Prince Jacques hands a present to one little boy

Last Friday, Princess Charlene paid a heartfelt tribute to her children, in honour of their seventh birthday on 10 December.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 43-year-old shared a series of snaps of her twins blowing out candles on their birthday cake.

Charlene shared photos to mark her children's seventh birthdays

"Happy birthday my babies," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I'm truly blessed. Love mom."

The precious snaps were taken at the family's home, Prince's Palace of Monaco. The two siblings were dressed in white satin pyjamas as they posed with their number seven shaped cake in front of a backdrop of colourful balloons.

The children were accompanied by Princess Stephanie and cousins, Camille and Louis

Last month, Prince Albert confirmed that his wife, Princess Charlene, was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

The royal mother-of-two recently returned to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Charlene also missed out on attending Monaco's National Day on 19 November, but her children paid tribute to their mother, by holding up signs on the palace balcony, which read: "We miss you mommy."

