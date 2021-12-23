Princess Charlene will not spend Christmas in Monaco with Prince Albert and their twins - details The royal will continue with her treatment at an undisclosed location

Prince Albert has given an update on his wife, Princess Charlene, ahead of the Christmas holidays. In a statement, released on Thursday morning, the Monegasque royal revealed that while his wife is "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner", she will remain at the treatment facility she is at during the upcoming holidays.

"The Princely Palace would like to share the following information regarding H.S.H. Princess Charlene's health: H.S.H. Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.

"H.S.H. Princess Charlene will be visited by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Their Children during the Christmas holidays," it added.

"Once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasques."

Prince Albert with his twins on Monaco's National Day

The statement ended with the couple, who this year celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, asking for privacy.

"During this period of convalescence, the Princely Couple kindly request that their privacy and family environment remain well respected," it read.

The statement comes just two days after the mother-of-two released an adorable Christmas card featuring a drawing of the whole family.

Princess Charlene shared the family's Christmas card on her Instagram

"Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love," Princess Charlene captioned the post, which saw her in a stunning gold dress posing next to her husband, Prince Albert, who looked smart in a navy suit.

Their twins were positioned in front of them, with Princess Gabriella, who is holding a golden bauble in one hand, looking adorable in a white dress and gold shoes, and Prince Jacques matching with his father in a blue suit.

Next to the family, a stunning spruce could be seen decorated in red and gold baubles. Three presents, one wrapped in white paper and another in yellow, could be seen underneath the tree whilst a third one decorated in gold paper was situated at Charlene's feet.