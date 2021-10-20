Royal family's website shares update on Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna

The royal family's website has been updated to include Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna to the line of succession.

The change comes one month after the tot's birth at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 18 September.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi is 11th in line to the throne behind her mother, meaning her aunt, Princess Eugenie, is now 12th and Eugenie's son, August Brooksbank, is 13th.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton host postponed reception to mark Princess Diana's statue

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo confirm the name of their royal baby

It's not unusual that the line of succession on the royal family's website isn't updated straight after a birth. Similarly, it was almost two months before August was added to the website after he was born in February and just over a month before it was updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet, following her birth in June.

Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed the name of their baby girl almost two weeks after her birth. In a personal tweet, Beatrice shared a sweet photo of the baby's footprints and wrote: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

MORE: The Queen turns down award about her age: 'You're only as old as you feel'

MORE: Ant McPartlin opens up to Kate Middleton about previous addiction problems at campaign launch

The couple shared a picture of Sienna's footprints

Edoardo added on Instagram: "Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart. A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital."

Sienna is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and the fourth one to be born in 2021 alone.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.