Cool mum jewellery from as little as £18 - from chic mama necklaces to adorable charms

With Mother's Day on the horizon, you might be on the search for the perfect piece of jewellery that will make the special woman in your life smile. While we usually say 'mum' or 'mummy' in the UK, Hollywood celebrities have certainly made the word 'mama' more of a thing when it comes to necklaces - both Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been pictured wearing their cool statement pieces.
The royals love their sentimental jewellery, too. The Duchess of Sussex once wore a yellow gold 'mummy' necklace by celebrity jewellery designer, Jennifer Meyer. Accessorising her off-duty outfit with the 18-karat sparkler, the royal's necklace sweetly spelt out 'mummy' in lower case letters, and was believed to have been a baby shower gift – what a good idea!
With this in mind, I wanted to search for some lovely - but cool - gifts to give your mum or your stepmum this Mother's Day. Typical 'mum' necklaces used to be deemed quite cheesy, but now they're chic and stylish and the celebrities and influencers prove it.
Compatible with various charm jewellery on Pandora
Free click and collect in store option
Gift packaging available
Editor's Note:
"Designed to be shared, this sterling silver charm features two hearts – a small one and a larger one covered in pink man-made mother-of-pearl. The large heart says 'Mother' on one side and 'I would choose you in every lifetime' on the other side; the small heart says 'Daughter' on one side. Show off that special bond you both have."
"If you click on the link you'll see a lovely video of how this necklace works, but basically this necklace features signature sculptural detailing combined with the brand's best selling message in a bottle design. Unscrew the top to reveal a hidden scroll of parchment paper on which you (or someone else) can write a message. It's a cute modern-day love letter that you mum will no doubt be over the moon with.
The wearer should avoid contact with water as the paper could become damaged though."
Engraved items are dispatched within 3-5 working days
Free shipping over £75
Luxury packaging option available
Editor's Note:
"Jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth is a perfect choice if you're after something unique. This engraved signet ring has not one but two sparkling star set diamonds, making it the perfect personalised piece for that special someone with a big title!
What's more, diamonds are a symbol of purity, and are known to hold cleansing powers for both body and mind."
Various options including gold lockets, silver lockets, diamond lockets and in bracelet form as well as necklace
Different shapes and sizes
Birthstones added to them
Recyclable packaging
Free shipping over £75
Editor's Notes:
"I am the proud owner of an Astley Clarke locket and it's my pride and joy. Personalising an engrabable locket necklace for free couldn't be simpler: upload your image, and add a message to engrave onto your locket, then they'll take care of the rest. The ultimate way to capture your memories."
"Tiny hearts, giant impact. This Monica Vinader gift set gives you a great saving, and makes for a very special gift. The lightly hammered studs and matching necklace are inspired by a heart-shaped pebble and expertly set in 18k gold vermeil."
Diamonds - because they're a girl's best friend
The Diamond Store Adjustable Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Adjustable clasp ensures a perfect fit for any wrist
Free worldwide delivery
Luxurious packaging
Discounts a-plenty
Editor's Note:
Diamonds are always a good idea, and your mum will surely agree - especially after she sees her gift. This adjustable tennis bracelet features lab-grown diamonds, expertly set in premium recycled gold vermeil.
Editor's Verdict:
Jewellery is a great gift because it's just easy. If you're shopping for your mum or your parent figure it's likely you'll know whether she prefers gold, silver or rose gold. Be sure to buy the metal she reaches for most because it's more likely she'll wear it. The Joma Jewellery gifts are ideal if your budget is small, if you've got more available funds I love any of the options above. A lot of them can be personalised or engraved.
You may also like
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage