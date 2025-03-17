Cool mum jewellery from as little as £18 - from chic mama necklaces to adorable charms

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cool mum jewellery from £18 - from chic mama necklaces to adorable charms
Emily Ratajkowski necklace with her son © Instagram

Jewellery for mum this Mother's Day... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
With Mother's Day on the horizon, you might be on the search for the perfect piece of jewellery that will make the special woman in your life smile. While we usually say 'mum' or 'mummy' in the UK, Hollywood celebrities have certainly made the word 'mama' more of a thing when it comes to necklaces - both Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been pictured wearing their cool statement pieces. 

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fab 'Mama' necklace © Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fab 'Mama' necklace

The royals love their sentimental jewellery, too. The Duchess of Sussex once wore a yellow gold 'mummy' necklace by celebrity jewellery designer, Jennifer Meyer. Accessorising her off-duty outfit with the 18-karat sparkler, the royal's necklace sweetly spelt out 'mummy' in lower case letters, and was believed to have been a baby shower gift – what a good idea! 

Meghan Markle was spotted in New York with a 'mummy' necklace around her neck© Getty Images
Meghan Markle was spotted in New York with a 'mummy' necklace around her neck

With this in mind, I wanted to search for some lovely - but cool - gifts to give your mum or your stepmum this Mother's Day. Typical 'mum' necklaces used to be deemed quite cheesy, but now they're chic and stylish and the celebrities and influencers prove it. 

From necklaces to rings, to bracelets and even charms, keep scrolling to shop my favourites.

How I found the best Mother's Day jewellery 

  • Speedy delivery: It's not long to go until Mother's Day (Sunday 30 March), so while I'd love to suggest custom-made jewellery, time is of the essence. 
  • Trusted brands: All of the brand listed here are personal favourites and have strong reviews.
  • Mixture of price points: From as little as £18.99 to £325, I wanted to make the necklaces in this edit catered to lots of different budgets.

Mama necklace she'll love 

Abbott Lyon 'Mama' Necklace

Abbott Lyon 'Mama' Necklace in gold on a model© Abbott Lyon

Why We Rate It:

  • Available in silver or gold 
  • Birthstone available as an add on
  • Gift bag option available 
  • Chain extender available 
  • Next day delivery option possible 
  • 20% off first order 

Editor's Note:

"Available in both silver and gold, she'll love this chic Mama necklace from celebrity-loved jewellery brand Abbott Lyon. You can even add her birthstone for an extra £15."

Multiple name necklace of kids names 

Mint & Lily Multiple Name Necklace

Mint & Lily Multiple Name Necklace© Mint & Lily

Why We Rate It:

  • Available in five different metal shades
  • Allows up to four names
  • Free shipping on orders over £55
  • Tarnish free

Editor's Note:

"This is a very similar necklace to the one that Coleen Rooney wore while in the jungle. On this necklace you can add up to four names in a whimsical fairy-style font."

A cute mother & daughter Pandora charm to cherish forever

Pandora Splittable Mother & Daughter Dangle Charm

Pandora Splittable Mother & Daughter Dangle Charm© Pandora

Why We Rate It:

  • Sterling silver 
  • Splittable 
  • Compatible with various charm jewellery on Pandora 
  • Free click and collect in store option
  • Gift packaging available

Editor's Note: 

"Designed to be shared, this sterling silver charm features two hearts – a small one and a larger one covered in pink man-made mother-of-pearl. The large heart says 'Mother' on one side and 'I would choose you in every lifetime' on the other side; the small heart says 'Daughter' on one side. Show off that special bond you both have."

Cheap - but cute - Joma Jewellery keepsake 

Joma Jewellery A Little 'Marvellous Mum' Bracelet

Joma Jewellery A Little 'Marvellous Mum' Bracelet© Joma Jewellery

Why We Rate It:

  • Affordable 
  • One size fits all 
  • Silver plated 
  • Supporting Make A Wish with every purchase
  • Free Personalised Recyclable Gift Packaging

Editor's Note:

"How super cute is this gift? One is sold every 30 seconds and I can see why. These are also especially good as you can include in a card if you're posting your gift to your mum." 

Quirky - but thoughtful - message in a bottle necklace

Missoma Message In A Bottle Heart Pendant

Missoma Message In A Bottle Heart Pendant © Missoma

Why We Rate It:

  • Quirky and unusual 
  • Free engraving 
  • 18ct Recycled Gold Plating
  • Free delivery over £100 
  • Gift wrap available

Editor's Note: 

"If you click on the link you'll see a lovely video of how this necklace works, but basically this necklace features signature sculptural detailing combined with the brand's best selling message in a bottle design. Unscrew the top to reveal a hidden scroll of parchment paper on which you (or someone else) can write a message. It's a cute modern-day love letter that you mum will no doubt be over the moon with. 

The wearer should avoid contact with water as the paper could become damaged though."

A forever signet ring

Carrie Elizabeth Mama Vintage Diamond Signet Ring

Carrie Elizabeth Mama Vintage Diamond Signet Ring© Carrie Elizabeth

Why We Rate It:

  • 9k Solid Yellow Gold
  • Engraved items are dispatched within 3-5 working days
  • Free shipping over £75
  • Luxury packaging option available

Editor's Note: 

"Jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth is a perfect choice if you're after something unique. This engraved signet ring has not one but two sparkling star set diamonds, making it the perfect personalised piece for that special someone with a big title!

What's more, diamonds are a symbol of purity, and are known to hold cleansing powers for both body and mind."

A cute locket 

Astley Clarke Locket

Astley Clarke Locket© Astley Clarke

Why We Rate It:

  • 20% off exclusive discount
  • Various options including gold lockets, silver lockets, diamond lockets and in bracelet form as well as necklace
  • Different shapes and sizes 
  • Birthstones added to them
  • Recyclable packaging
  • Free shipping over £75

Editor's Notes:

"I am the proud owner of an Astley Clarke locket and it's my pride and joy. Personalising an engrabable locket necklace for free couldn't be simpler: upload your image, and add a message to engrave onto your locket, then they'll take care of the rest. The ultimate way to capture your memories."


Necklace & studs set 

Monica Vinader Heart Necklace and Studs Set

Monica Vinader Heart Necklace and Studs Set© Monica Vinader

Why We Rate It:

  • Cost effective 
  • Expertly set in 18k gold vermeil
  • Free delivery over £75

Editor's Note:

"Tiny hearts, giant impact. This Monica Vinader gift set gives you a great saving, and makes for a very special gift. The lightly hammered studs and matching necklace are inspired by a heart-shaped pebble and expertly set in 18k gold vermeil." 

Diamonds - because they're a girl's best friend

The Diamond Store Adjustable Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet

The Diamond Store Adjustable Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet 0.50ct in 18K Gold Vermeil© The Diamond Store

Why We Rate It:

  • Adjustable clasp ensures a perfect fit for any wrist
  • Free worldwide delivery 
  • Luxurious packaging 
  • Discounts a-plenty

Editor's Note:

Diamonds are always a good idea, and your mum will surely agree - especially after she sees her gift. This adjustable tennis bracelet features lab-grown diamonds, expertly set in premium recycled gold vermeil. 

Editor's Verdict: 

Jewellery is a great gift because it's just easy. If you're shopping for your mum or your parent figure it's likely you'll know whether she prefers gold, silver or rose gold. Be sure to buy the metal she reaches for most because it's more likely she'll wear it. The Joma Jewellery gifts are ideal if your budget is small, if you've got more available funds I love any of the options above. A lot of them can be personalised or engraved. 

