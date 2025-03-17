Cool mum jewellery from as little as £18 - from chic mama necklaces to adorable charms

With Mother's Day on the horizon, you might be on the search for the perfect piece of jewellery that will make the special woman in your life smile. While we usually say 'mum' or 'mummy' in the UK, Hollywood celebrities have certainly made the word 'mama' more of a thing when it comes to necklaces - both Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been pictured wearing their cool statement pieces.

© Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shows off her fab 'Mama' necklace

The royals love their sentimental jewellery, too. The Duchess of Sussex once wore a yellow gold 'mummy' necklace by celebrity jewellery designer, Jennifer Meyer. Accessorising her off-duty outfit with the 18-karat sparkler, the royal's necklace sweetly spelt out 'mummy' in lower case letters, and was believed to have been a baby shower gift – what a good idea!

© Getty Images Meghan Markle was spotted in New York with a 'mummy' necklace around her neck

With this in mind, I wanted to search for some lovely - but cool - gifts to give your mum or your stepmum this Mother's Day. Typical 'mum' necklaces used to be deemed quite cheesy, but now they're chic and stylish and the celebrities and influencers prove it.

From necklaces to rings, to bracelets and even charms, keep scrolling to shop my favourites.

How I found the best Mother's Day jewellery

Speedy delivery: It's not long to go until Mother's Day (Sunday 30 March), so while I'd love to suggest custom-made jewellery, time is of the essence.

It's not long to go until Mother's Day (Sunday 30 March), so while I'd love to suggest custom-made jewellery, time is of the essence. Trusted brands: All of the brand listed here are personal favourites and have strong reviews.

All of the brand listed here are personal favourites and have strong reviews. Mixture of price points: From as little as £18.99 to £325, I wanted to make the necklaces in this edit catered to lots of different budgets.

Mama necklace she'll love

Abbott Lyon 'Mama' Necklace © Abbott Lyon £69 AT ABBOTT LYON $85 AT ABBOTT LYON US Why We Rate It: Available in silver or gold

Birthstone available as an add on

Gift bag option available

Chain extender available

Next day delivery option possible

20% off first order Editor's Note: "Available in both silver and gold, she'll love this chic Mama necklace from celebrity-loved jewellery brand Abbott Lyon. You can even add her birthstone for an extra £15."



Multiple name necklace of kids names

Mint & Lily Multiple Name Necklace © Mint & Lily £93 (SAVE £77) AT MINT & LILY $49 (SAVE $31) AT MINT & LILY Why We Rate It: Available in five different metal shades

Allows up to four names

Free shipping on orders over £55

Tarnish free Editor's Note: "This is a very similar necklace to the one that Coleen Rooney wore while in the jungle. On this necklace you can add up to four names in a whimsical fairy-style font."

A cute mother & daughter Pandora charm to cherish forever

Pandora Splittable Mother & Daughter Dangle Charm © Pandora £58 AT PANDORA $78 AT PANDORA US Why We Rate It: Sterling silver

Splittable

Compatible with various charm jewellery on Pandora

Free click and collect in store option

Gift packaging available Editor's Note: "Designed to be shared, this sterling silver charm features two hearts – a small one and a larger one covered in pink man-made mother-of-pearl. The large heart says 'Mother' on one side and 'I would choose you in every lifetime' on the other side; the small heart says 'Daughter' on one side. Show off that special bond you both have."



Cheap - but cute - Joma Jewellery keepsake

Joma Jewellery A Little 'Marvellous Mum' Bracelet © Joma Jewellery £18.99 AT JOMA JEWELLERY Why We Rate It: Affordable

One size fits all

Silver plated

Supporting Make A Wish with every purchase

Free Personalised Recyclable Gift Packaging Editor's Note: "How super cute is this gift? One is sold every 30 seconds and I can see why. These are also especially good as you can include in a card if you're posting your gift to your mum."

Quirky - but thoughtful - message in a bottle necklace

Missoma Message In A Bottle Heart Pendant © Missoma £169 AT MISSOMA $223 AT MISSOMA Why We Rate It: Quirky and unusual

Free engraving

18ct Recycled Gold Plating

Free delivery over £100

Gift wrap available Editor's Note: "If you click on the link you'll see a lovely video of how this necklace works, but basically this necklace features signature sculptural detailing combined with the brand's best selling message in a bottle design. Unscrew the top to reveal a hidden scroll of parchment paper on which you (or someone else) can write a message. It's a cute modern-day love letter that you mum will no doubt be over the moon with. The wearer should avoid contact with water as the paper could become damaged though."

A forever signet ring

Carrie Elizabeth Mama Vintage Diamond Signet Ring © Carrie Elizabeth £325 AT CARRIE ELIZABETH $431 AT CARRIE ELIZABETH US Why We Rate It: 9k Solid Yellow Gold



Engraved items are dispatched within 3-5 working days

Free shipping over £75

Luxury packaging option available Editor's Note: "Jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth is a perfect choice if you're after something unique. This engraved signet ring has not one but two sparkling star set diamonds, making it the perfect personalised piece for that special someone with a big title! What's more, diamonds are a symbol of purity, and are known to hold cleansing powers for both body and mind."

A cute locket

Astley Clarke Locket © Astley Clarke FROM £62 AT ASTLEY CLARKE FROM $90 AT ASTLEY CLARKE US Why We Rate It: 20% off exclusive discount

Various options including gold lockets, silver lockets, diamond lockets and in bracelet form as well as necklace

Different shapes and sizes

Birthstones added to them

Recyclable packaging

Free shipping over £75 Editor's Notes: "I am the proud owner of an Astley Clarke locket and it's my pride and joy. Personalising an engrabable locket necklace for free couldn't be simpler: upload your image, and add a message to engrave onto your locket, then they'll take care of the rest. The ultimate way to capture your memories."



Necklace & studs set

Monica Vinader Heart Necklace and Studs Set © Monica Vinader £138 (SAVE £48) AT MONICA VINADER $198 (SAVE $48 ) AT MONICA VINADER US Why We Rate It: Cost effective

Expertly set in 18k gold vermeil

Free delivery over £75 Editor's Note: "Tiny hearts, giant impact. This Monica Vinader gift set gives you a great saving, and makes for a very special gift. The lightly hammered studs and matching necklace are inspired by a heart-shaped pebble and expertly set in 18k gold vermeil."



Diamonds - because they're a girl's best friend

The Diamond Store Adjustable Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet © The Diamond Store £299 (SAVE £136) AT THE DIAMOND STORE $380 (SAVE $170) AT THE DIAMOND STORE Why We Rate It: Adjustable clasp ensures a perfect fit for any wrist

Free worldwide delivery

Luxurious packaging

Discounts a-plenty Editor's Note: Diamonds are always a good idea, and your mum will surely agree - especially after she sees her gift. This adjustable tennis bracelet features lab-grown diamonds, expertly set in premium recycled gold vermeil.

Editor's Verdict:

Jewellery is a great gift because it's just easy. If you're shopping for your mum or your parent figure it's likely you'll know whether she prefers gold, silver or rose gold. Be sure to buy the metal she reaches for most because it's more likely she'll wear it. The Joma Jewellery gifts are ideal if your budget is small, if you've got more available funds I love any of the options above. A lot of them can be personalised or engraved.