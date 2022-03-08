The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, has marked International Women's Day with an empowering message.

The 67-year-old, who owns the business Party Pieces, heaped praise on the women she works with whilst offering her own pearls of wisdom to those wanting to start a business venture.

On Tuesday, a message from Carole on the brand's official Instagram account read: "I like being able to be myself at work and make decisions that instinctively feel right. I feel passionately about giving other women this opportunity too, which is why we have plenty of women making key decisions at Party Pieces.

"I always tell women starting out in business to do things their own way and be themselves. It can be easier said than done, but don't be afraid to stand up for yourself or to make tough decisions, seek advice from trusted collaborators and follow your instincts."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after the mum-of-three gave a rare interview speaking out about her life as a working mother when her children Kate, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton were young.

Carole owns Party Pieces

Speaking to SheerLuxe, Carole has made some candid comments about juggling the "physical and emotional demands" of motherhood alongside running a business.

The key to making it all work for Carole was organisation. She admitted: "I had to be really organised, get up early and fit my work into school hours, while after-school clubs sometimes gave me the gift of an extra hour or two.

"But working for myself meant I had flexibility, so I could squeeze in sports matches and school productions. School holidays were tricky, but Mike and I were a good team and we managed to juggle home and work life."

Empathising with working mums, the mum-of-three offered advice for those going through it. The main takeaways were "accepting help when it's offered" and "surrounding yourself with a good team that you trust".

