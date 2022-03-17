Sarah, Duchess of York meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland during heartbreaking visit

Sarah, Duchess of York has travelled to Warsaw, Poland to meet refugees from Ukraine fleeing their home country following Russia's invasion. During the emotional visit, the mother-of-two, who was being hosted by Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski, spoke with a group of refugees and described the situation as "heartbreaking".

READ: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie makes heartbreaking comments to his mum

Through her charity Sarah's Trust, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mum wanted to highlight the plight of the Ukrainian people as well as the humanitarian effort being demonstrated by the Polish people.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Five ways you can help Ukraine

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess, who has a close affinity with Poland, shared a series of touching images and captioned them: "The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. It is unbearable to see families being separated and civilians being caught up in the bloodshed.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

"I have always believed the smile of a child is the most important thing in the world, so to see so many children caught up in this crisis is particularly affecting.

Sarah has made the trip to Poland amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland today by @trzaskowskirafal and meeting Ukrainian refugees. At least 2.8m Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded. Poland has taken in at least 1.7m so far. It is a privilege to meet some of them and hear their stories today. The world has a duty to support them..."

According to the United Nations' refugee agency, at least 2.8million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded. Poland shares a 310-mile border with Ukraine and has been taking in the majority of refugees.

Her charity Sarah's Trust has donated supplies to refugees in Poland

Sarah also revealed in an official statement: "I want to do my bit through my charity, Sarah's Trust, and am here to hear more about what is needed on the ground. So far, we have organised for three articulated lorries with supplies designed to help refugees from Ukraine in Poland.

"These include clothes for women, children, nappies, hand sanitisers, toiletries, torches, and non-perishable food like porridge oats. All of these items have been provided by kind-hearted donors in the UK who I can't thank enough."

She met a group of refugees on her visit

Explaining her motivation to help others, the Duchess continued: "I think those of us in countries further away have a duty to help the Polish people respond to this crisis. Two of our lorries have gone to Rudy and Czeladz, and the third one will go to the Silesia region. I feel a duty to help Poland because I feel such a connection to this country, which I first visited in 1992."

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

It was during that first visit that Sarah learnt that Upper Silesia had the highest's infant mortality rate in Europe due to the heavy pollution in the industrialised region, and she was inspired to set up an international branch of her charity, Children in Crisis.

The charity went on to provide help for children in Bosnia, assisted other charities in aiding young victims of Chernobyl, and worked with Albanian authorities to help children in Europe's poorest countries.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.