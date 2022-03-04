Sarah Ferguson releases heartbreaking message amid Ukraine invasion

Sarah, Duchess of York has reacted to news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sharing Crown Prince of Johor's message on Instagram Stories, the 62-year-old voiced her message of support to the people of Ukraine.

MORE: The Queen makes 'generous' donation to Ukraine relief effort

The heartbreaking statement read: "We live in a world today that facts no longer matter. It's all about perception. That is very sad and scary."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ukrainian cathedral in show of solidarity

The royals have not been quiet following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paying a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Wednesday.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The Prince spoke to invited guests from the Ukrainian community in the UK in a heartfelt address. He said: "I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we've heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their message showing their alliance.

The royal couple shared a personal tweet in support of Ukraine on Saturday, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

Sarah shared this message on Instagram Stories

The Queen has also made a "generous" donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

Taking to Twitter, the organisation, which brings together 15 major UK charities to quickly co-ordinate responses to overseas incidents, thanked the monarch. They wrote: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.