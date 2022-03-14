Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie makes heartbreaking comments to his mum

Princess Beatrice's young stepson is kept out of the public eye. But his weekend, his mother gave a sweet insight into life with her little boy.

Dara Huang shares Wolfie with her former fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple welcomed their son – whose full name is Christopher Woolf – in 2016 but went their separate ways in 2018.

Two years later, he found love with Beatrice, whom he married in July 2020. Together they share one daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, who was born in September.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, American architect Dara revealed that she had been having some difficult conversations with Wolfie centred around the Ukraine conflict.

Dara recalled her conversation with Wolfie on Instagram

"My 5 yr old son asked me about the war. And what they are fighting for?" she began. "I told him it's really complicated. They fight for power, energy and a lot of other things that make them fight. And he asked me, well why can't they just borrow each others?"

Dara added in the caption: "Children are so smart. He spent all afternoon going through his toys to give away. #ConversationsWithWolfie #babytalk #wecanlearnalotfromchildren."

Dara shares her son with ex Edoardo

Her fans and friends were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So true. Wise beyond his years." A second echoed: "Oh my heart! Maybe it is his generation that will save us." A third told Dara: "So much we can learn from children. Their innocent, happy, cheerful mind & simple problem solving."

American Dara is a hugely succesful architect and designer

And a fourth follower added: "From the mouths of babes could not possibly be more true. They speak and act from the heart. They have not had time to develop the destructive learned behaviour. So many innocents will be hurt before this is over. It’s so wonderful that you are teaching your son about sharing and kindness. The toys he gives will surely bring comfort to another child."

