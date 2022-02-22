Prince William and Kate's children just got offered an amazing opportunity George, Charlotte and Louis love this hobby!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children have been offered an amazing opportunity – and it's all to do with one of their favourite hobbies!

Former Olympian Melanie Marshall, who coached Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, has said she offered to train Prince William and Kate's three children after hearing about their love of swimming.

She told Prince William that Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, could be future swimmers, as she picked up her MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

READ: Kate Middleton arrives in Copenhagen for solo royal trip - best photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge shoots out of children's slide on Denmark visit

Melanie told the PA news agency: "We talked about swimming, his kids are really into swimming. I've said to him, when they're old enough I'm more than happy to take them on the Olympic journey, keep them going, and I look forward to seeing them when they're 18."

The former swimmer, who won medals for Team GB from 2001 to 2008, retired after the Beijing Olympics, and later became head coach at a club in Derby.

She coached Peaty to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, claiming his country's first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

MORE: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 13 fun photos

MORE: 8 photos of the royals enjoying a game of football

Prince William presented Melanie Marshall with her MBE

William has previously revealed that he and Kate have ensured that their children have been taught how to swim, and George and Charlotte, in particular, are said to be confident in the water.

During the February half-term in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at a luxury hotel complex in Norfolk, where she enjoyed a swim with George and Charlotte. The mum-of-three reportedly even organised races for the young royals during their visit.

If George, Charlotte and Louis were to become Olympians, they'd be in good company. Their great-aunt, Princess Anne, was the first royal to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, with her daughter, Zara Tindall, following in her footsteps as an accomplished equestrian. Zara won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.