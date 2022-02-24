Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of the Caribbean confirmed by palace The palace has also announced tours for Charles and Camilla, the Wessexes and Princess Anne

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's spring tour has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, will travel to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from 19 to 26 March. It comes after much speculation following the couple's representatives being spotted on Belize's largest island, Ambergris Caye, in January.

The Duke carried out a solo visit to Dubai in the UAE earlier this month, while the Duchess has just completed a two-day trip to Copenhagen in Denmark.

Kensington Palace shared full details of the Cambridges' upcoming tour on Thursday revealing that the couple's visit will begin in Belize, where they will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as exploring the country's biodiversity.

The Duke and Duchess will then travel to Jamaica where their visit will include engaging with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside some of tomorrow's stars.

The Cambridges' last tour was to Ireland in March 2020

The trip will end in The Bahamas where William and Kate will spend time with communities across a number of islands and experience a world famous junkanoo parade.

In what will be their joint overseas tour since 2020, the Cambridges' itinerary will focus on themes connected to The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes. The couple will meet a wide variety of groups, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists, and the early years workforce.

Charles and Camilla visited Jordan and Egypt last November

The palace also confirmed royal tours for other senior members of the royal family to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Republic of Ireland from 23 to 25 March, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from 22 to 28 April.

The Princess Royal is also set to visit Papua New Guinea from 11 to 13 April.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic saw the postponement of royal tours, with Prince Charles and Camilla carrying out their first major trip in almost two years to Jordan and Egypt in November 2021.

The royals' overseas visits will take place ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK, including an event in Windsor from 12 to 15, in which 1000 performers and 500 horses will mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

Following that, the four-day Bank Holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June, will see a full-scale Trooping the Colour parade, a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Big Jubilee Lunch.

