Kate Middleton borrows the Queen's jewellery for Jamaica royal tour State Dinner – and wow!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked breathtakingly beautiful as she and Prince William attended a special dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

While her emerald green dress by Jenny Packham, which featured sequin detailing, a bardot neckline and an organza trim, was widely praised by royal fans, it was her diamond and emerald jewels of choice that had everyone swooning – especially as they were a loan from the Queen.

For the special night, Kate chose two jewels that perfectly complemented her look, a pair of earrings and a bracelet from the Emerald Tassel Parure collection.

The Duchess also sported her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star, which the monarch gifted to her in April 2019 for her eighth wedding anniversary.

The Queen has previously worn these stunning jewels, alongside the stunning necklace that completes the set. According to The Court Jeweller, the set could have been a gift from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

Kate chose a Jenny Packham dress for the occasion and proudly displayed the jewels loaned by the Queen

Most recently in 2011, as she attended a dinner alongside the Duke of Edinburgh at Winfield House - the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent's Park, to bid farewell to U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama following their two-day visit.

During Wednesday's State Dinner, which took place in Kingston, William was tasked with delivering a speech, where he acknowledged the unrest triggered by his and Kate's visit.

A view of Kate's stunning dress from behind

The Duke expressed his "profound sorrow" over slavery, calling it "abhorrent" and adding: "It should never have happened."

William told guests at a State Dinner hosted by Jamaica’s Governor General Sir Patrick Linton Allen: "I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history. I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened."

The Queen wore the same jewels back in 2011

He said he was raising the issue in a week which marks the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

He went on: "While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."