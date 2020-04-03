Royal photographer gives rare insight into Cambridge's Mother's Day family photo – exclusive

HELLO!'s Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon joined royal photographer Matt Porteous on Instagram to talk all things photography on Friday night, and fans were in for a real treat when Matt, who has captured several important family events for the Cambridges, spoke about the latest family snap the couple release to mark Mother's Day in the UK.

Explaining why Prince William and Kate Middleton might have chosen to release the image he shot in 2018 now, Matt told Rosie: "It's a really beautiful image, isn't it? It was a surprise to me, it's only when I woke up in the morning that I saw it had been posted. I had missed the message saying that it was going to be released that day."

He continued: "It was shot last year, it was [taken] when the last Christmas card came out. Same day. It's a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It's showing family togetherness, happiness, it's all coming out in that one image. It's almost like a blurred image of running but it's that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot."

Talking about what the Duchess is like in real life and how it feels to photograph her and her family, Matt added: "People ask me that all the time, they are a very beautiful family, very caring and very thoughtful.

"I feel the pressure when I am on those shoots. The first time definitely, the second time...now it's less pressure. But there is pressure in every job."

Matt also revealed his favourite picture of the family, and it's none other than the gorgeous shot he took of Kate and Prince Louis after his christening, in which the little Prince can be seen smiling whilst in Kate's arms.

Rosie and Matt also spoke of the Duchess' passion for photography, with Matt praising her photography skills. "She's an amazing photographer," he said.

Other gems from the Instagram live include Matt talking about photographing Ellie Goulding's stunning nuptials, capturing the Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as well as offering his tips to become an incredible photographer.

