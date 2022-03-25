Kate Middleton and Prince William pictured at their luxurious Bahamas hotel The couple arrived on Thursday evening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to the Bahamas on Thursday for the final leg of their Caribbean tour and following a meeting with the Prime Minister, Philip Davis, and his wife, Ann Marie Davis, the two retreated to their luxurious hotel.

The couple have chosen the incredible The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island, and they were treated to an epic ceremony upon arrival.

Pictures show Prince William and Kate arriving at the hotel and being greeted by Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Once inside, the royal duo were treated to a performance by the Eva Hilton Primary School Choir and Rake n Scrape Band.

The Cove is a luxurious hotel nestled between two private beaches. Their official website described it as "an elegant hotel perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway all the way to families in need of a relaxing oasis."

The hotel offers two incredible Presidential Suites where the couple could be staying, both with incredible views of the ocean.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Atlantis Paradise Island as they conclude their week-long tour of the Caribbean to commemorate the historic celebration of The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen," Audrey Oswell said in a statement.

"All of us at Atlantis Paradise Island are delighted our resort will serve as their home away from home during this very significant milestone. We have always admired the focus of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as it aligns with our mission at The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation to promote sustainability and protect the environment.

"Our team members look forward to extending exceptional and authentic Bahamian hospitality, and demonstrating what makes our resort and The Bahamas so remarkable through our incomparable amenities and culture."