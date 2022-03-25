Meet the people in Prince William and Kate's royal tour entourage There are 15 members of staff in the Cambridges' team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a whole team of people behind them to ensure their royal tours go to plan. From Kate's personal hairdresser and stylist to the couple's private secretaries and press officers, the couple's entourage plays a big part in the success of every trip.

William and Kate are nearing the end of their Caribbean royal tour, having started off in Belize and travelling on to Jamaica and the Bahamas. This year, they've brought 15 staff with them.

Meet some of their A-team below…

WATCH: William and Kate attend spectacular parade in Jamaica

Hannah Cockburn-Logie – Private Secretary

Hannah Cockburn-Logie was appointed as the Cambridges' private secretary in June 2020. Hannah is responsible for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements. Importantly, Hannah already has a relationship with the couple. She arranged and accompanied the royals on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan in April 2016.

Jean-Christophe Gray – Private Secretary

Jean-Christophe Gray was appointed Prince William's private secretary in February of last year, taking over from Christian Jones. Jean-Christophe previously worked in the Government's Treasury Department as head of general expenditure policy, as well as working in the communications team for the then-Prime Minister David Cameron from 2021 to 2015.

David Watkins – Digital Communications and Social Media

David Watkins, also fondly known as 'Digital Dave', works on Digital Communications and Social Media for the royal couple and he clearly knows his field. He was former digital communications head for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s account Sussex Royal and also has global social media coordinator for Burberry down as a past job on his CV.

Matt Porteous – Royal Photographer

While official press photographers are invited to follow the royals on tour, this year, by way of a change, William and Kate decided to pay for their own personal snapper. A surprise new addition to their tour entourage is royal photographer and filmmaker Matt Porteous, who shot the beautiful underwater video of the Cambridges scuba-diving in Belize, among other images shared to their official social media accounts.

Over the years, Matt has captured several important family events for the Cambridges including Prince George's 3rd birthday portraits, Prince Louis' christening and various family shots to mark other milestones such as Mother's Day.

Amanda Cook Tucker – Hairdresser

Amanda Cook Tucker, the woman behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry, has styled Kate's locks for years. She even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves. One thing's for sure; with Amanda on call, not a hair will be out of place. Amanda is being paid for privately by the couple.

Press officers

William and Kate have also brought three press officers on the royal tour with them to help with media communications.

