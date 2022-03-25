Duchess Camilla surprises in bold trousers and riding boots in Ireland

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall was in high spirits on Thursday during her visit to the Republic of Ireland alongside her husband Prince Charles.

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall admits she's struggling to 'shake off' coronavirus

Duchess Camilla visited Henry de Bromhead's stables in Knockeen, County Waterford, and got into the spirit of things in an emerald green riding outfit, a departure from her usual collared dresses and structured jackets. Rocking a cashmere Chinti & Parker jumper and matching velvet trousers, Camilla teamed her symbolic colour choice with a blue Oxford shirt and a pair of statement knee-high tan boots from Dubarry of Ireland.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Commonwealth Day Service

Her soft wool jumper was super wearable and we particularly love the star detailing on the elbows, visible as she met stable jockey, Rachael Blackmore, and patted a prized horse named Honeysuckle, who has just won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

PHOTOS: 14 times the royals posed in front of world landmarks: Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla & more

The Duchess opted for minimal, rosy makeup for her solo engagement and wore her hair in soft waves.

If you're loving Camilla's country chic look, we've tracked down her exact boots, and they're still in stock. Warm, waterproof and breathable, the Dubarry 'Galway Country Boot' is a staple for outdoor lovers.

Duchess Camilla donned emerald green and statement boots

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla kicked off their Republic tour with a visit to Waterford's Viking Triangle area, and excitedly watched actors take part in a mock battle in front of a Viking longboat.

The royal duo also met local business owners and staff outside shops as they enjoyed a walking tour, before marking their first trip to Ireland since the pandemic began by meeting first responders who helped during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Duchess visited Henry de Bromhead's stables in Knockeen, County Waterford

Friday's visit concludes the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's two-day tour of the Irish Republic, which followed a two-day stint in Northern Ireland as part of a number of royal tours marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Camilla appears to be back to full health after missing several engagements while recovering from coronavirus. Earlier in March, the royal cancelled her meeting with High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff with Charles.

Galway Country Boot, £349, Dubarry of Ireland

SHOP NOW

She was also forced to cancel her trip to Cheltenham last week, where she was due to present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey, and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

RELATED: Inside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's luxurious home

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.