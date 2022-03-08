Duchess of Cornwall admits she's struggling to 'shake off' coronavirus The royal contracted the illness last month

The Duchess of Cornwall has opened up about her experience with coronavirus during an International Women's Day Event.

The royal, 74, contracted the illness last month just days after her husband, Prince Charles tested positive for the second time. As she met with rowers Kat Cordiner, 41, Abby Johnston, 32, and Charlotte Irving, 32, the Duchess admitted that she was still struggling to "shake off" her battle with coronavirus nearly a month after it was confirmed she had caught it.

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall celebrates International Women's Day 2022 as she shares COVID update

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," the royal told them. "Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering."

Camilla was hosting the three rowers, who had broken the transatlantic record, at Clarence House for an International Women's Day event.

The trio rowed across the Atlantic in 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes back in January and raised money for Macmillan, Cancer Research UK and Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Kat is suffering from cervical cancer.

The Duchess welcomed the rowers who broke the transatlantic record

They described their journey to the Duchess during a 30-minute talk, and revealed that they suffered from cramps during the trip, and walking straight once they'd completed their incredible journey.

The ladies presented the royal with a fleece and flask after their talk, and Kat joked that the Duchess "may take up rowing".

In December, Charles and Camilla confirmed that they had had their booster injections as they urged members of the public to do the same.

"We can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards," they said in a statement.

The royal couple both caught the illness in February

"People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses."

The Queen also came down with the illness, and had to cancel numerous in-person events, but on Monday she began hosting again, welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Her Majesty last met the Canadian politician in June 2021 at a reception to launch the G7 Summit at The Eden Project in Cornwall.

They were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as various other world leaders.

