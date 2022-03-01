Prince Charles shares health update on the Queen and breaks silence on Ukraine invasion The future King delivered powerful remarks in Southend-on-Sea

The Prince of Wales has revealed the Queen is "a lot better now" following her COVID-19 isolation as she carried out virtual events meeting diplomats on Tuesday.

Prince Charles' comment came during a visit to Essex to formally present Southend-on-Sea with the Letters Patent granting it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.

He was asked about his mother's health as he and the Duchess of Cornwall went on a walkabout on the seafront.

Janice Jacom, 64, an admin worker from a local golf course, said: "I asked the Prince about his mother and he said 'she's a lot better now – it was very mild'. It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit, but I think she's absolutely wonderful."

During his visit to the coastal Essex town on Tuesday, Charles, 73, also publicly condemned Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, saying that the values of democracy are under attack in Ukraine in the "most unconscionable way".

The Queen pictured during her virtual audiences on Tuesday

The future king was speaking at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex, following the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was killed by an attacker at a constituency surgery last year.

The Prince said Sir David's death was a "terrible tragedy" and "an attack on democracy" before he pledged solidarity with Ukraine.

"We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," Charles said. "In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Charles and Camilla also spoke to locals during a walkabout in Southend

He continued: "In the aftermath of Sir David's brutal murder, the people of Southend-on-Sea came together in a remarkable and inspiring way to bring good out of evil. In doing so, they demonstrated a deep truth: that what matters more than any name, whether of a person or a place, is the spirit. Today, Southend becomes a city. As we celebrate and honour that fact, we remember that it is always, and crucially, a community.

"By that measure, Ladies and Gentleman, Southend-on-Sea is a marvellous example to our nation. It epitomises the heartfelt words offered by Sir David's family following his death about the need, and I quote – 'to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all' There could be no greater legacy."

Following Charles and Camilla's attendance at the council meeting, the royal couple then officially unveiled a new eco-friendly Pier train, named after Sir David, followed by a reception for volunteers and community leaders at Sands By The Sea Restaurant.

