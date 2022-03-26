Kate Middleton and Prince William's flirty exchange on tour revealed The royal couple are so in love

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have looked more loved-up than ever during their Caribbean tour, and now it transpires they shared a flirty exchange during an official engagement in the Bahamas.

GALLERY: Best photos from William and Kate's first full day in the Bahamas - sailing, school visit and meeting frontline workers

The royal couple had a busy day on Friday, visiting Sybil Strachan Primary School in the island's capital city, Nassau, sailing boats on the beautiful waters of Montagu Beach and then attending an evening reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.



Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess hold hands in sweet moment

At the evening event, Kate and William worked the room separately, speaking to different groups and as the couple moved back together, they caught each other’s eye and William said "Ah, hi!" and jokingly held out his hand to shake Kate's. As she did, she laughed, and half collapsed into him as they reunited.

The Duchess already has hopes of returning to the Bahamas, next time with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in tow.

The royal couple are so in love

"We spoke about how much she enjoyed seeing all the children in the school today and she hopes to come back with hers one day," said Charlene Pick, who was at the reception with her husband Rev. Dr. Patrick Paul.

SEE: Royal Style Watch: Kate Middleton's 11 most stunning looks on the Caribbean royal tour

MORE: Kate Middleton loves her bright boho beaded earrings - here are 9 pairs to repliKate the look

Many of the photographs from their official tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show William and Kate looking ever so in love, often gazing into each other's eyes with big smiles on their faces.

Kate and William were pictured holding hands / Image: Atlantis Paradise Island/Donald Knowles/BVS

Another candid moment which showed the royal couple looking loved up was when they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island. While, the Cambridges usually only show small displays of public affection, they were filmed walking hand-in-hand as they left the luxury resort. Kate used her free hand to wave to the adoring and cheering crowds. So sweet!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.