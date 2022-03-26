Royal Style Watch: Kate Middleton's 11 most stunning looks on the Caribbean royal tour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Glitzy pink gowns, feminine fifties frocks, sweeping yellow dresses – The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is a never-ending inventory of wonder. The royal has debuted so many striking looks during the Caribbean royal tour with Prince William that this week's Royal Style Watch is dedicatedly entirely to her. Get ready for a visual feast!

From sweet vintage numbers to dazzling ensembles from It-girl brands, Duchess Kate has treated us all to some unbelievable outfits while stepping out for her royal engagements. Keep scrolling to discover her most awe-inspiring sartorial concoctions from this week…

Duchess Kate touched down in the sun-soaked Bahamas looking sensational in a bespoke turquoise Emilia Wickstead dress.

Featuring feminine flap collar detailing, long sleeves and midi skirt length, the dress ensured that the mother-of-three made a statement as she stepped out. The royal paired the look with some turquoise Sezanne earrings and nude heels.

Kate dazzled in emerald green as she departed from Jamaica on Thursday. The royal looked radiant in the Emilia Wickstead dress that featured short sleeves and floating skirt. The Duchess wore her trusty nude heels teamed with some cushion drop diamond earrings to elevate the look.

Kate honoured the Queen by wearing her Hummingbird Brooch, which was gifted to the monarch during her Golden Jubilee.

Kate attended a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica wearing a beautiful princess gown by Jenny Packham.

The royal looked as if she had strolled out of the pages of a fairytale book in the sparkling emerald green dress, which featured a striking off-the-shoulder tulle neckline trim and a generous dusting of glitter.

For her departure from Belize to Jamaica, Kate sported a chic vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket in a radiant strawberry red hue, white palazzo trousers, a white Mulberry handbag, white pumps and accessorised with some earrings from Anthropologie.

The royal bought the red pièce de resistance during her time at university – we love a sustainable purchase!

During her visit to Trench Town in Jamaica, Kate surprised in a vintage fifties frock in striped turquoise and coral print.

The retro number was an unusual but equally eye-catching choice for the royal, who paired the look with some tan Russell & Bromley slingback heels, pearl drop earrings and a matching gold bangle by Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller.

Kate suited up for her meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness. She looked heavenly in an Alexander McQueen white suit and elegant tangerine silk blouse, which she complemented with a vintage pale orange handbag with bamboo handle and white Jimmy Choo heels.

The royal sported more jewellery from Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller to finesse the fun look.

The Duchess blew crowds away in a stunning marigold dress as she touched down in Jamaica. The royal looked divine in the sumptuous yellow bespoke number by Roksanda.

Featuring short sleeves and subtle wrap detailing, the dress accentuated Kate's natural beauty. She slipped on some white heels and clasped a Salvatore Ferragamo white clutch to complete her mesmerising island aesthetic.

The glitziest of them all, Kate's romantic metallic pink dress from It-girl brand The Vampire's Wife had us all talking. Kate sashayed in the vibrant gown with dramatic flutter sleeves as she attended the reception at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize.

The beautiful royal held onto a white clutch bag and glittered in some statement crystal drop earrings.

Kate opted for a more casual outfit as she explored an ancient Mayan archaeological site in the Chiquibul forest. The royal donned a John Lewis white scoop-neck T-shirt, G-Star RAW cargo pants in a dark olive hue, twisted brown leather belt and some white Superga sneakers for a relaxed but composed look.

She shielded her face from the Caribbean sunbeams with some Rayban sunglasses, adding a hint of cool-girl charm to her lowkey ensemble.

During her envy-inducing trip to a chocolate factory in Belize, Kate debuted a sweet poplin midi dress cut from a floral electric blue fabric by Tory Burch. Featuring a delicate tea dress silhouette, subtle short sleeve puff shoulders and tiered skirt, the dress enabled Kate to soak up some island sunshine as she met with locals.

She paired the look with an Anya Hindmarch woven clutch bag, Stuart Weitzman wedges and threaded blue Sezanne earrings to elevate her summer aesthetic.

Last but not least, the royals' first day of their tour saw Kate arrive in the Caribbean in style. She wore a bespoke Jenny Packham number in blue lace with timeless peplum detailing.

The dress boasted a romantic V-neck shape with collar detailing and was complemented by a blue clutch bag and deep blue suede pumps to create a royally rich look. Divine!

