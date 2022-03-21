Kate Middleton loves her bright boho beaded earrings - here are 9 pairs to repliKate the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton was pictured looking stunning in a bold and colourful outfit on Sunday as she visited a cacao farm in Belize on the second day of her tour of the Caribbean with Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a printed Tory Burch midi dress which she paired with Stuart Weitzman wedges and a gorgeous rattan clutch by Anya Hindmarch.

RELATED: The best affordable pearl jewellery you can shop right now if you're inspired by Kate Middleton

MORE: 7 dresses we reckon Kate Middleton will be packing for the Caribbean royal tour

The 40-year-old royal completed the look with a pair of statement earrings and we knew immediately we needed them for ourselves. The 'Charlie' earrings are by Parisian brand Sézane and while the blue colourway Kate wore is currently sold out, they're still available in several alternative shades to complement your summer wardrobe.

We know the Duchess loves statement jewellery as she was seen wearing some equally impressive earrings at the 2020 Euros, which you can also still find online.

Scroll on to shop Kate's earrings below, plus all of the best colourful beaded earrings on the virtual high street to channel her style.

Charlie earrings, £55, Sézane

Kate's Sézane 'Charlie' earrings are still available in a whole range of shades. We're a little bit obsessed with this pair in Green Lagoon Thread.

Red beaded earrings, £65, Blaiz

You can still buy the exact red beaded earrings the Duchess wore to the Euros 2020. The statement earrings from Blaiz have been hand-stitched into a teardrop design and will add instant glam to any outfit.

Hoop & pearl bead earrings, £15.99, Zara

Take your hoops to the next level with these amazing multi-coloured beaded earrings from Zara.

Multi pearl pendant earrings, £23, & Other Stories

With their coral colour and shell fastening, these beaded earrings from & Other Stories make us want to be beachside immediately.

Maje beaded Creole earrings, £79, Selfridges

These beaded earrings from Maje are inlaid with rhinestones and interwoven with blue thread. We'll be pairing them with a bold lip and a white shirt this summer.

Pendant crystal earrings, £17.99, Mango

Mango's pendant earrings have a floral design with pearl effect details - and they're a bargain at less than £20.

Roxanne Assoulin U-Tube hoop earrings, £100, Net-a-Porter

These colourful hoops by Roxanne Assoulin are strung with rainbow-hued enamel and gold-tone beads.

Beaded earrings, £38, Boden

Boden's statement earrings feature colourful and intricate beads as well as tassels but promise to be surprisingly lightweight.

Seascape beaded hoops, £10, Accessorize

Want to wear the look but prefer something a little more subtle? Go for these Accessorize beaded hoops with pastel hues and pearly drop charms.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.