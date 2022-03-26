Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday.

MORE: Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look so in love in rare PDA moment

The couple's PDAs are often subtle – ranging from an affectionate pat on the back to an arm around each other's waist – so it was a bold new move for them that went down a storm.

Kate and William had enjoyed a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort earlier in the evening, and she did not disappoint in her finest ballgown to date.

SEE: Prince William and Kate's sweetest PDA moments from their royal tours in photos

GALLERY: Best photos from William and Kate's first full day in the Bahamas - sailing, school visit and meeting frontline workers

Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt.

Kate and William were caught holding hands

She accessorised with matching Van Cleef jewellery comprising of a delicate necklace and drop earrings and the 'Blue Satin Hayworth Clutch Bag' from Lulu Guinness.

Kate completed her look with a pair of stunning Cinderella-style white mesh pumps from Gianvito Rossi that feature suede inserts and are lavishly embellished with clusters of Swarovski crystals.

William, who gave a speech on the night to toast his grandmother the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee, also looked dapper in a suit that featured a royal blue velvet blazer.

The royal couple looked so in love

The future king passed on a message of good wishes from Her Majesty, and remembered his late grandfather Prince Philip, who was honorary commodore of the Royal Nassau Sailing Club where the couple raced each other at sea earlier in the day.

William said: "I know as well that my grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, had a soft spot for The Bahamas. Catherine and I were thinking about him today as we celebrated the return of sloop sailing here by racing off Montagu Beach. He would have been in his element!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.