The Queen travels with Prince Andrew to Prince Philip's memorial service The service is being held at Westminster Abbey

The Queen was accompanied by her son Prince Andrew on her journey from Windsor to central London for the memorial service being held in honour of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

The Duke of York, who stepped back from royal life in 2019, has a front row seat in Westminster Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings. He will join his brother the Earl of Wessex and Edward's family, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Across an aisle on his right will be the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince of Wales and the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also attend with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and be sat behind the Queen.

It was announced earlier on Tuesday morning that the Queen would be in attendance following reports that she may not be well enough to travel to London.

It is a poignant occasion for the Queen to remember her late husband among family and friends, after the limitations imposed on the Duke's funeral during the pandemic. A Palace spokesman said: "The Queen is currently intending to attend the service this morning."

The Queen seen with Prince Andrew on Tuesday photo credit Peter Macdiarmid/LNP

Royals from Europe have also flown in for the service of thanksgiving, including King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

The service will give thanks for Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth and in particular his contribution to public life. The 700 charitable organisations he supported throughout his life, as well as his eponymous The Duke of Edinburgh Award, will also feature prominently in the service.

The Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral last year

The event will also recognise the importance of Philip's legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the armed forces.

