Prince Andrew's military uniform - why he can't wear it despite request to Queen The Duke of York stepped back from public life in November 2019

As preparations for the Duke of Edinburgh's ceremonial royal funeral on Saturday continue, there is reportedly a dilemma over whether the Duke of York will be permitted to wear military uniform.

Prince Andrew, 61, stepped back from public life in November 2019 following scrutiny over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was made an honorary Vice-Admiral in the Royal Navy on his 55th birthday in 2015 and had been due to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said at the time: "By convention, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday.

"Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty."

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Andrew has reportedly told the Queen he wishes to attend his father's funeral at Windsor Castle as an Admiral.

Protocol dictates that he is not entitled to wear his uniform as a result of his decision to step back from his royal duties. However, the monarch, 94, will ultimately have the final say ahead of Saturday's service.

It's believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal will all attend the funeral in military uniform.

However, it's thought that the Duke of Sussex will have to wear a suit with his medals instead of his military uniform since he handed back his honorary military appointments earlier this year.

Andrew joined the Wessexes at church on Sunday

Prince Andrew gave his first public interview on Sunday since stepping back from royal duties in November 2019.

He joined Prince Edward, Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor at a church service in Windsor.

Speaking about his father's death and the impact it has had on his mother, the Queen, he said: "She [The Queen] described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we - her family – are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her and I know that there is a huge amount of support not just for her, but for everybody as we go through this enormous change."

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April. He and the Queen were married for over 73 years and shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Only 30 royals are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

