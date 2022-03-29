The Queen confirmed to attend Prince Philip's memorial service – see the royal guest list From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The Queen is set to attend the memorial service for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Tuesday following reports that she may not be well enough to travel to London.

Her Majesty will be joined by members of her family at the Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal life in 2019, will be making a rare public appearance, joined by his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be making up the British royal party.

Royals from Europe are also flying in for the service of thanksgiving, including King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

British royals, pictured at Philip's funeral last year, will attend the service of thanksgiving

From further afield are royals including Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Prince Philippos and Princess Nina of Greece, and Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Princess Sarvath El Hassan.

The service will give thanks for Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth and in particular his contribution to public life. The 700 charitable organisations he supported throughout his life, as well as his eponymous The Duke of Edinburgh Award, will also feature prominently in the service.

The event will also recognise the importance of Philip's legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the armed forces.

Only 30 people were allowed to attend Philip's funeral last year

The Queen has been actively involved in the plans for Tuesday's service and it will incorporate some elements that were planned for Philip's funeral that were unable to go ahead in April last year due to the government's COVID restrictions at the time.

These include hymns being sung, such as Guide me, O thou great Redeemer, which Philip had requested for his funeral as well as clergy from the royal estates of Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral playing a part in the service, another of the Duke's requests.

The Queen's husband of 73 years sadly passed away aged 99 on 9 April 2021 and his funeral was held just over a week later, with only 30 people in attendance at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

