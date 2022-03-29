Princess Beatrice comforted by husband as she wipes away tears at Prince Philip's memorial The 33-year-old was supported by Edoardo

A tearful Princess Beatrice was comforted by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on Tuesday.

Following the service's opening hymn, Beatrice was overcome with emotion and took a tissue from her bag to wipe her tears. The 33-year-old was seen covering her face with her hymn sheet after watching the Queen arrive at Westminster Abbey.

The princess was joined by many members of the royal family for the thanksgiving service, which recognised Prince Philip's legacy in creating opportunities for young people, supporting the armed forces and promoting environmental stewardship and conservation.

Her sister Princess Eugenie was also in attendance along with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also made up the British royal party.

Princess Beatrice became tearful at Prince Philip's memorial

The Queen, who was actively involved in the plans for Tuesday's memorial, attended the thanksgiving event despite recent reports that she may not be well enough to travel to London. She incorporated elements that were planned for Prince Philip's funeral but were unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These include hymns being sung, such as Guide me, O thou great Redeemer, which Philip had requested for his funeral as well as clergy from the royal estates of Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral playing a part in the service, another of the Duke's requests.

Princess Beatrice hid her face using a hymn sheet

The service comes nearly one year after Prince Philip's death and his funeral, which was held under pandemic restrictions with only 30 people in attendance at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Queen's husband, whom she wed in 1947, passed away aged 99 on 9 April 2021.

