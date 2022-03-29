Prince George and Princess Charlotte make surprise appearance at Prince Philip's memorial service The elder Cambridge children joined the royal family at the service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they attended the service of thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

George, eight, and Charlotte, six, who were not previously announced on the royal guest list, made a surprise appearance at Westminster Abbey. They are currently enjoying their Easter holidays, having broken up for the school holidays last Friday.

It's understood their little brother Prince Louis, three, is too young to attend the service.

George was immaculately dressed in a suit, while Charlotte looked smart in a coat. They were pictured arriving at the abbey with their parents, with George holding on to dad William's hand and Charlotte doing the same with mum Kate.

Kate, 40, was her typical elegant self, opting for a black polka dot dress and wide-brimmed hat.

The Cambridges were greeted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, who was conducting Tuesday's service.

Kate held hands with Princess Charlotte as they arrived

Her Majesty was the last of the royal party to arrive. She has been heavily involved in the plans for the service and it incorporated elements that were planned for Prince Philip's funeral that were unable to go ahead last April due to the government's COVID restrictions at the time.

The Duke sadly passed away aged 99 on 9 April and his funeral was held just over one week later.

George did the same with dad Prince William

Other members of the British royal family to show their support for the Queen included Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal life in 2019, also made a rare public appearance, joined by his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Charlotte looked smart in a navy coat

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also made up the British royal party, while royals from around the world who had flown in for the occasion included King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

