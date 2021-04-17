Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice greet the Queen with deep curtsy at funeral service Royal women typically greet the monarch with a curtsy

Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cambridge were among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

The ladies showed their respect for the monarch as they bobbed down into a low curtsy, with Beatrice bending particularly deeply, as they saw the Queen emerge from her car ahead of the service.

GALLERY: Prince Philip's funeral - the most emotional photos from the day

Royal ladies normally curtsy and bow their head in public if they're seeing Her Majesty for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow. Usually, if they don't greet the Queen in this typical, respectful way, it's because they've already seen her in private.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate share a moment with Prince Harry after funeral

The royal family gathered at St George's Chapel to bid a final farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 on Friday 9 April.

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence after Princes William and Harry reunite at funeral

MORE: The heartbreaking moment the world missed at Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen was comforted and supported by her children and grandchildren, as well as some of the Duke's closest friends. The total guest list was limited to 30 people due to coronavirus restrictions, although the funeral was originally planned for 800 attendees.

Princess Beatrice gives a deep curtsy to the Queen

While Her Majesty entered the chapel with Kate, Beatrice and other royal family members including Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and the Countess of Wessex, her children walked behind Prince Philip's coffin in the funeral procession.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward made up part of the procession, as well as Peter Phillips, Prince William, Prince Harry, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Duchess of Cambridge bobs down into a curtsy

The Duke's coffin, accompanied by the Dean of Windsor and the Lord Chamberlain, was moved to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle by a Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The Bearer Party placed the coffin onto a specially modified Land Rover, which Philip helped to design, to transport it to St George's Chapel.

The coffin was draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top.

In keeping with Prince Philip's wishes, no sermon was delivered during the ceremonial royal service. No members of the royal family read lessons or gave readings and there was no eulogy. HELLO! understands that this is in keeping with the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002 when the delivery of readings was left to the clergy, and there was no eulogy then either.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.