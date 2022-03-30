Prince George and Princess Charlotte's behaviour at memorial service gets royal fans talking The young royals attended alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Tuesday when they attended Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving accompanied by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

MORE: The Queen supported by royal family at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving – best photos

The royal couple were able to take their kids to their first televised church service due to the fact that they had already begun their Easter school holidays last week, and their attendance, in general, had fans talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's subtle curtsy to the Queen as she enters Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Andrew

Following the family gathering, Prince William and Kate shared several pictures from the day on their Instagram, alongside a picture of Prince Philip, and fans couldn't help but praise Prince George and Princess Charlotte's behaviour throughout the whole engagement.

SEE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte are the most unexpected duo in adorable clip

LOOK: Princess Charlotte channels Kate Middleton in cutest £50 dress

"George and Charlotte were a real credit today! Impeccably behaved!" one wrote in a comment, which was soon liked by tons of other royal fans, who agreed.

The Cambridges attended the memorial, but Louis, who is only three, stayed at home

"So happy to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte today, I bet Prince Philip would be proud of all his family that loved him so much," remarked another, whilst a third added: "Lovely memorial service. What a classy, beautiful family."

Another couldn't help but compare six-year-old Charlotte to Princess Diana. "Charlotte is so pretty" one wrote, whilst another quickly added: "looks so much like her great grandmother."

Charlotte, six, and George, eight, looked dapper at the service

Indeed the young royals, including Mia Tindall and Isla and Savannah Phillips, were all impeccably behaved during the service, but fans caught a little glimpse of excitement from one of them at the very end.

Following the ceremony, as Princess Charlotte made her way out of the Abbey alongside her parents and brother, viewers got a small glimpse at cousin Mia Tindall's excitement at seeing her walk past.

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter was captured excitedly waving at her cousin as she walked away.