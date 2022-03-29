The sweet interaction between Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall that almost went unnoticed - watch The royal cousins are very close!

It was quite the family affair for the royals as they gathered at Westminster Abbey to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh, 11 months after his death. Many royal watchers were pleased to see some of the younger royals in attendance including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Following the ceremony, as Princess Charlotte made her way out of the Abbey alongside her parents Prince William and Kate, and brother Prince George, viewers got a small glimpse at cousin Mia Tindall's excitement at seeing her walk past.

WATCH: Mia Tindall caught waving to Princess Charlotte in cute exchange

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter was captured excitedly waving at her cousin as she walked away.

The occasion gave the youngest generation of royals the chance to remember their much-loved great-grandfather after they were unable to attend his funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions. The youngest attendee at last year's service was Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn, who was 13 at the time.

The royals gathered at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday

Both George and Charlotte were joined by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Mia sat with her sister Lena Tindall and their parents as well as cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips.

George – who will one day be monarch – and Charlotte's appearance marks a key moment in their public lives, being the first major televised church service they have attended. Westminster Abbey is a focal point for royal celebrations, coronations, commemorations and funerals, and is likely to serve as such for the siblings in the future.

The Queen and Philip were much loved by the royal great-grandchildren. Their 12 great-grandchildren are Savannah, Isla, George, Mia, Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lena Tindall, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Lili and Sienna were born in the months following Philip's death. Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained in the US, where they live with two-year-old Archie and nine-month-old Lili.

