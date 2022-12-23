Princess Kate to pass on this special Christmas tradition to her children? The royal is a very proud mother of three

Princess Kate and Prince William are two of the most famous people in the world.

But when it comes to their family, the couple shun glitz and glamour for a more down-to-earth and wholesome lifestyle.

William and Kate have created an idyllic retreat for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their country retreat, Anmer Hall. Pastimes include playing in the garden, dog walks, cycling, colouring and cooking together as a family.

With that in mind, it's likely that Kate has passed on a Christmas tradition that is especially poignant this year.

William and Kate's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall

When the Princess spent her first Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, she decided to present the monarch with a personal and thoughtful gift – her grandmother's chutney.

"I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' Kate said in a documentary made in honour of the Queen's 90th birthday.

Kate gave an incredibly thoughtful gift to the Queen

"I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents," she added. "And I thought, 'I'll make her something,' which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney.

"I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table," Kate revealed. "I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

The Queen with the Wales family

The chutney recipe also appears in Pippa Middleton's entertaining book, Celebration, suggesting that creating the chutney is something of a family tradition.

With this the first Christmas since the death of Her Majesty, Kate may well choose to create the chutney again in honour of the late monarch.

