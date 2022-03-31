Prince William and Kate's Easter holiday plans with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed The royal children are on school holidays

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to spend the Easter holidays in private with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The two eldest children, George, eight, and Charlotte, six, are currently enjoying their Easter break from private school Thomas's Battersea, having begun their holidays last Friday. Louis, three, broke up even earlier from Willcocks Nursery, also last week.

WATCH: The Cambridges arrive at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

Kate, 40, will no doubt be making sure their kids are kept entertained and this year's celebrations are full of fun for the next three weeks. It's not known where the Cambridges will spend the long school holidays, but in the past they have stayed at their country bolthole in Norfolk where they can enjoy days out at the beach.

In 2018, while at the traditional Windsor church service attended by the Queen, Kate told some little girls outside St George's Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which will no doubt be recreated this year.

While the Duke and Duchess often attend the Easter Sunday church service with the monarch and other members of the royal family, it is yet to be confirmed whether they will travel to Windsor this year.

The royals will celebrate Easter in private

Last year, on their official Instagram page, Kensington Royal, William and Kate gave royal fans a glimpse inside their family celebrations on Easter Sunday.

A video showed a milk chocolate egg covered with white chocolate writing that read 'Happy Easter' being smashed into little pieces with a rolling pin. The caption read: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter." So, we're pretty sure their day will clearly include some form of chocolate!

Earlier this week on Tuesday, George and Charlotte were among the royals who gathered together to remember the late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, alongside several of the other royal children and their parents.

Despite their royal upbringing, Prince William and Kate try their best to keep George, Charlotte and Louis grounded.

