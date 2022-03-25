Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have three reasons to celebrate this weekend The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been on their royal tour of the Caribbean

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have plenty of reasons to celebrate this weekend – and not only because they'll be reunited with their parents following the royal tour.

William and Kate have been on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, starting in Belize and travelling on to Jamaica and the Bahamas.

READ: Duchess Kate reveals dream holiday destination she wants to take her kids

But late on Saturday, the royal couple will officially wrap their tour and take the eight-and-a-half-hour flight back to London, meaning they'll be reunited with their kids early on Sunday morning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate arrive in Bahamas for final leg of royal tour

George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, will no doubt be excited to welcome their parents home at Kensington Palace, but they'll also have been enjoying the start of their Easter holidays.

READ: The sweet way Prince George has been following his parents on royal tour

READ: Meet the people in William and Kate's royal tour entourage

The elder Cambridge children will have broken up from Thomas's Battersea school two days earlier on Friday, while Louis has been off nursery since this past Monday. Their summer terms don't commence for another three and a half weeks.

George and Charlotte broke up for the Easter holidays on Friday

As well as the school holidays and their reunion with their parents, George, Charlotte and Louis will most likely be planning something special for Kate for Mother's Day this Sunday – with the help of Prince William from afar and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The royal family generally mark such occasions in private but they do acknowledge the day on their social media accounts by giving a glimpse into their celebrations.

Last year, William and Kate posted a photo of a Victoria Sponge cake that George, Charlotte and Louis had made for the Duchess, hand-decorated with buttercream icing, sprinkles and colourful pipe cleaners shaped into hearts.

Last year, the royal children made a cake for Kate on Mother's Day

The royal children also wrote letters and drew pictures for their late paternal grandmother, Princess Diana. George's letter sweetly read: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxx." The young future King had drawn a beautiful picture of a sunset, trees and birds flying in the sky.

The second letter, featuring a love heart drawing and animal stickers, was written by Charlotte and read: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx."

The third letter was of an adorable love heart drawing from Louis and was accompanied by his name.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.