Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch The royals gathered at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday.

Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's subtle curtsy to the Queen

Over on the other side of the aisle, the Queen's daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise were also seen showing their sign of respect.

Royal ladies normally curtsy and bow their head in public if they're seeing Her Majesty for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow. Usually, if they don't greet the Queen in this typical, respectful way, it's because they've already seen her in private.

The Queen was joined by close family, friends, foreign royals and hundreds of charity workers in remembrance of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh at the poignant memorial service.

Prince Andrew escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey. The monarch held onto his elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand. They entered via Poets Corner - a shorter route for the Queen’s comfort - in a small procession.

Inside the Abbey, they walked at a slow but steady pace, both looking ahead, and at the end of the aisle they separated - with Andrew giving a last glance to his mother as she turned right.

Among those attending were Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, the Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie as well as their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

