The real reason royal children were allowed to attend Prince Philip's memorial

The royal family gathered together to remember the late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 29 March and several of the royal children attended the service of thanksgiving.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined their parents, as did Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia.

Also in attendance were Peter and Autumn Phillips' children Savannah and Isla, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's children James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

You may be wondering how the young royals were able to join the memorial event on a school day, as we know that children's education is so crucial to the likes of Duchess Kate who regularly talks about the importance of schooling and the early years.

We know that the Cambridge children go to private schools and it's likely that the other royal kids do too.

Most of these schools broke up for the Easter break on 25th March, meaning the young royals were actually on holiday on the day of the service.

Zara and Mike Tindall with their eldest child Mia

Mia Tindall's father Mike recently spoke on the issue of missing school time when he attended this year's Cheltenham Festival with his wife Zara.

On Mia's absence on the 2022 Ladies' Day, the father-of-three revealed: "She's at school today. We came in November and that was on a Sunday so the day fell well.

"School will always be the priority so she might be missing Ladies' Day for some time to come," he told Gloucestershire Live.

As for the Cambridge children, we're sure William and Kate have a similar view on their children missing school. Despite their royal upbringing, the Duke and Duchess try their best to keep George, Charlotte and Louis grounded.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

However, according to Vanity Fair, there is one exception for the royal trio at their school St Thomas's Battersea.

It was reported that during the height of the pandemic when parents were required to drop off their children at the school gates due to coronavirus restrictions, the Cambridges were still allowed to drive George and Charlotte through the gates and into the grounds.

It is likely that the reported loosening of the rules would have been put in place for matters of security and privacy, given the high profile of the family.

Once in school though, the Cambridge children aren't afforded any preferential treatment. In fact, they're not even referred to by their royal titles during school time. The siblings are known simply as George Cambridge and Charlotte Cambridge to their friends in class.