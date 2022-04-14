Zara and Mike Tindall step out for an extra special family day out with baby Lucas The couple have never looked happier

Mike and Zara Tindall were out in full force on Thursday with their three children as they made an appearance at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

The pair were pictured with Mia, eight, Lena, three, and baby Lucas, one, as they went to support mum Zara who looked as fabulous as ever on horseback.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

Whilst Zara was competing, the rest of the Tindall clan were pictured having fun, and the children could be seen climbing all over dad Mike who appeared to be taking it very well.

Also amongst the happy snaps, Mike was captured cuddling up to baby Lucas who of course looked absolutely adorable.

© Geoffrey Robinson photography

Other photos from the sunny day showed mum Zara also snuggling up to her baby whilst sporting her horseriding gear and Mia and Lena can be seen on top of Mike as they relaxed on the grass.

The girls also made the most of the activities which were on offer with Lena seen enjoying a ride

Mia on the other hand was pictured with a big smile on her face whilst playing on a large trampoline and was captured tucking into a bag of sweets.

© Geoffrey Robinson photography

The sister duo also fed the sheep whilst sitting on a big metal fence.

Equestrian Zara has had her fair share of events this month as just last week she attended the Grand National at Aintree racecourse and stole the show with her incredible fashion rocking a Lalage Beaumont fitted jacket and trousers.

Her gorgeous look was in a stunning navy blue and included the brand's bespoke Imogen jacket and Phoebe trousers.

She also turned heads as she donned a magenta shirt underneath her jacket and completed her look with an eye-catching hat that featured dramatic navy blue roses.

It's so lovely to see the family out and about together!

