Zara Tindall makes exciting career move - and fans are thrilled! Zara is married to rugby star Mike Tindall

Olympian Zara Tindall has thrilled her fans with an exciting career announcement which was made by Strictly star Anton Du Beke on Thursday.

It was revealed that Zara will be joining the Slingsby golf academy 2022 as a cadet, alongside celebrities Dame Judy Murray, Anna Woolhouse and Dr Zoe Williams to help more women take up golf.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall attending Prince Phillip's memorial on Tuesday with daughter Mia

Captioning a video of the series host Anton making the announcement, the Slingsby Gin Instagram page wrote: "Meet the Slingsby Golf Academy Class of 2022.

"We're delighted that our celebrity Golf Academy is returning for a second year to mark our continued sponsorship of @bmwpga Championship and to encourage more women to take up golf.

Anton Du Beke will host the new series which was announced on Wednesday

"Our new recruits Zara Tindall, @judymurray_, @woolyanna1 & @drzoewilliams are ready to break and professional golfer @incigolf, and they all want that ONE spot in the @bmwpga Pro-Am this September.

"Teeing off this year’s series, our brand-new host @mrantondubeke, who will be occupying the new Slingsby Golf Academy cadets on their journey and keeping us updated along the way!

"Keep your eyes peeled for the first episode coming to our social channels very soon."

Zara and the Tindall family were out in force for Prince Phillip's memorial service

Enthused fans rushed to reply to the announcement and are already excited to see who makes it to the big day at Wentworth on 7 September.

One thrilled fan wrote: "Great to see this initiative back again, looking forward to seeing who makes it to the Pro-Am at Wentworth xx." A second wrote: "We are so excited to see how season 2 unfolds. Good luck to the new celebs and coaches!! Come on girls"

Followers were also happy to see the sponsor doing so much to support women in golf, as one fan commented, "Good luck & enjoy the journey! Great to see Slingsby continuing to support women in golf."

One keen fan also penned: "Got my ProAm tickets already, so super keen to see how this year’s group do!" – Good luck ladies!

