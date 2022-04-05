Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice enjoy stylish lunch with cousin Zara Tindall after bittersweet week The three royals were joined by their spouses

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were joined by their cousin Zara Tindall for a stylish lunch at London hotspot Scott's in the hours after they attended their grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh's, memorial service.

NORE: Touching connection between Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's sons revealed

The three royals were also joined by their husbands, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Mike Tindall, for the meal at the exclusive restaurant in Mayfair which they visited after the service at Westminster Abbey last Tuesday, photos published by Mail Online reveal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice comforted by husband as she wipes away tears at Prince Philip’s memorial

They visited immediately after the event, with Eugenie showing off her striking Erdem dress as she was pictured leaving looking in high spirits. She added a short cropped cape coat and smart high heels.

The royal wore her hair in a sleek updo style, finishing with a jeweled headband and flawless makeup accentuated her features. Jack looked very smart in his suit. Beatrice kept warm in a buttoned-up gray structured coat and Zara wore a bold royal blue peacoat.

MORE: The Queen's first family photo without Prince Philip revealed

Zara and Mike had been joined by their eldest daughter Mia, eight, at Westminster Abbey for the service, but she did not visit the restaurant, where the six reportedly stayed for several hours.

It was a rare outing for the three cousins, whose parents Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are siblings.

Eugenie and Beatrice were joined by their husbands for the meal

Both Anne and Andrew were also at the service of thanksgiving, which honoured Philip's dedication to his family, the nation and the Commonwealth.

It also recognized the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

Her Majesty the Queen was joined by members of her family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate – who brought along Prince George and Princess Charlotte – Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Zara and Mike joined the royal four

Eugenie recently spoke on the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remember, and revealed that she had named her son in honor of the Duke.

She said: "We named August, August Philip, because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life."

Speaking about the touching moment she introduced her baby son to the Duke, she adds: "I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.