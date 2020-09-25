Mike Tindall has given royal fans a new insight into his eldest daughter Mia's life, revealing that she could well follow in his footsteps after she played rugby for the first time this week.

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Alex Payne and James Haskell, the former rugby union player opened up about his visit to Minchinhampton, the grassroots club in Gloucester he now plays for, where his six-year-old daughter tried her hand at the sport.

Rather impressed with her first-time efforts, the proud dad - who is married to Zara Tindall -described his daughter as "quite aggressive" on the pitch but claimed she "enjoyed" playing the sport very much.

"Mia played rugby for the first time this week down at Minch," he shared.

"She enjoyed it actually and she's going to do football for the first time this weekend as well. She's a chip off the old block. She just likes to truck it up, but we'll work on that."

When asked whether Mia was "quite formidable," the sportsman replied: "Yeah she's quite aggressive." To which, James joked: "That's probably her mother?" In agreement, Mike then said: "Yeah it’s a combination of both I think."

Mike has two daughters with Zara, Mia and Lena

The comments come shortly after Mike opened up about homeschooling during lockdown and the difficult decision to send Mia Grace back into full-time education. Speaking on Lorraine, the dad-of-two said: "You weigh it up, the school she's at have done a fantastic job in how they've prepared. She was ready to go back, she was missing her friends and missing that interaction."

Of her first day back at school, he explained: "I'll always remember her face coming out the first day, she'd had a blast catching up with and seeing everyone. It was a bit of a no-brainer for us, in terms of not just her wellbeing and mental wellbeing, but for us, home-schooling... I think it was definitely needed."

Zara and Mike and their children, including two-year-old Lena, live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.