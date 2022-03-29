Zara Tindall is the epitome of elegance in coat dress at Prince Philip's memorial The Queen's granddaughter paid her respects

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall was in attendance at the memorial service on Tuesday for Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021 - and she looked incredible elegant in navy.

The special Thanksgiving service was held at London's Westminster Abbey at was a chance for everyone to pay tribute to the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal wore a stylish navy coat dress with peter pan collar which she paired with a matching headband and heels. Zara's hair was swept back into an updo and she kept her makeup minimal.

Zara entered the Abbey hand in hand with her daughter Mia who also clutched the hand of her father Mike Tindall. Mia looked adorable sporting a headband, just like her mother.

The monarch was in attendance, despite concerns over her mobility issues, and she was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

As well as royals, other important figures were at the service, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chanchellor Rishi Sunak, who took their seats ahead of the royal family's arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not at the event due to security concerns around their arrival in the UK.

The 45-minute-long service included hymns such as Guide me, O thou great Redeemer, which Philip had requested for his funeral.

The royal family was out in force for the special day

The memorial event also recognised the importance of Philip's legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the armed forces.

The 700 charitable organisations he supported throughout his life, as well as his eponymously named The Duke of Edinburgh Award, featured prominently in the service as well.

Prince Philip's family funeral was held just over a week after his passing in April 2021, and as it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people attended the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

