The Queen's special Easter with Princess Beatrice and baby Sienna revealed Her Majesty was is great company during the Easter Bank Holiday

The Queen may have not made a public appearance this Easter, with Prince Charles and Camilla stepping in for the traditional Royal Maundy service last Thursday and other members of the royal family representing her at Easter Sunday's service, but she was in great company during the whole weekend.

MORE: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Mia Tindall steal the show at Easter Sunday service - best photos

A new video has shown that Her Majesty spent Easter alongside her granddaughter Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their daughter Sienna and Edoardo's son from a previous relationship, Wolfie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's subtle curtsy to the Queen as she enters Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Andrew

Keeping the monarch company were also the Cambridges, who stayed at Windsor Castle following Sunday's service at St George's Chapel.

READ: Why Meghan Markle has flown back to Los Angeles - four days before Prince Harry

RELATED: The Queen's corgis have been an absolute 'godsend' to her in lockdown

While Prince Louis didn't attend the service alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, because of his age, he was however waiting for them at the castle alongside the family's nanny, Maria Borrallo.

Beatrice and Edoardo visited the Queen alongside Sienna and Wolfie

It no doubt has been a special week for the Queen, who in just two days will celebrate her 96th birthday. Last week, the 95-year-old received a visit from grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who were travelling to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry has now spoken about their private meeting, which was held at Windsor Castle, and revealed some of its contents.

"She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I've already passed on to most of them. So, it was great to see her and I'm sure she would love to be here if she could," she told the BBC.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie attended the Easter Sunday service alongside other family members

The Duke of Sussex is still in the Netherlands and is planning to stay in the country until Friday when the Games finish. Meghan, however, left for Los Angeles on Monday to reunite with her two children, Archie, nearly three, and Lili, who turns one in June.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.