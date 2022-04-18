Why Meghan Markle has flown back to Los Angeles - four days before Prince Harry The Duke and Duchess flew out of LA last Wednesday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dazzled royal fans since arriving in the Netherlands last week for the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met with many of the teams taking part in the Games, which shine a spotlight on the "unconquerable" character of servicemen and women, their families and their "Invictus" spirit, as well as the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

But all good things must come to an end, and they did for Meghan on Monday as she flew back to Los Angeles to be reunited with her children, Archie, who turns three next month, and Lili, who turns one in June.

It's no surprise that the 40-year-old hasn't stayed with Harry during the whole duration of the games as on day two, she revealed she was really missing her children.

Meghan and Harry's last public appearance at the Invictus Games was on Sunday

Meghan made the confession as she sat in on a reading to a group of 12 children in a private event held in the Zuiderpark.

She told British army veteran James Stride that she had wanted to attend the reading as it meant she was around children, and they reminded her of her own, which stayed behind in Montecito, presumably in the care of her mother, Doria Ragland.

"Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children," James, one of the GB competitors in the games being held in The Hague, told MailOnline.

The couple delighted crowds on Saturday as the kissed on stage

"She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own."

The couple's trip to Europe is understood to be the longest they have been apart from Archie and Lili. Ahead of their trip to the Netherlands, the couple made a quick stop in the UK, where they met with Prince Charles and Camilla as well as the Queen.

It was the first time that the couple jointly visited the Queen following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

