Has the Queen met Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna following return to Windsor? The monarch, 95, has 12 great-grandchildren

The Queen returned to Windsor Castle over the weekend and that has no doubt given her the opportunity to meet the latest addition to the royal family.

The monarch's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child on 18 September. Last week, the couple confirmed their daughter's name as Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, with her middle name chosen in honour of her great-grandmother, the Queen.

Beatrice and Edoardo reside at an apartment at St James's Palace and reportedly bought a £3million family home in the Cotswolds earlier this summer, meaning that either property is just over an hour's drive away from the Queen's Berkshire residence.

For the past two months, the monarch has been enjoying her summer break at her Scottish estate Balmoral but has now returned to Windsor for her busy autumn schedule.

In the birth announcement shared by Buckingham Palace last month, the monarch, 95, was said to be "delighted with the news".

It read in full: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Beatrice and Edoardo shared an image of baby Sienna's footprints

Baby Sienna is the fourth great-grandchild the Queen has welcomed in 2021 and her 12th in total. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their son, August, in February, while Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, Lucas, arrived in March.

The Duchess of Sussex also gave birth to her and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. The baby girl was named in honour of the Queen's family nickname.

Her Majesty is also a great-grandmother to Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters, Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine, as well as Zara and Mike's daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, three, Meghan and Harry's son, Archie, two, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

