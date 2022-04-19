Prince Harry reveals what it felt like to see the Queen after a year apart The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Her Majesty last week

Prince Harry has opened up about his and wife Meghan Markle's meeting with the Queen. The couple, who reside in Montecito, California, flew to the UK last week, before travelling on to The Hague in The Netherlands to host the Invictus Games.

Speaking to the BBC on Easter Monday, Prince Harry revealed it was "great to see her".

"She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I've already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her," he said, before adding: "I'm sure she'd love to be here if she could."

It was Harry's first reunion with the Queen since attending Prince Philip's funeral last year and Meghan's first since the couple moved to the US to begin their new lives.

Harry and Meghan attended their last joint engagement on Sunday

The couple, who are parents to Archie, nearly three, and Lily, who turns one in June, also met up with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple have had a triumphant week since arriving in The Hague on Friday, but Prince Harry is now flying solo as Meghan flew back to Los Angeles on Monday.

It's no surprise that the 40-year-old hasn't stayed with Harry until the end of the week, when the Games wrap up, as on day two, she revealed she was really missing her children.

The couple flew to the UK on Wednesday

Meghan made the confession as she sat in on a reading to a group of 12 children in a private event held in the Zuiderpark.

She told British army veteran James Stride that she had wanted to attend the reading as it meant she was around children, and they reminded her of her own, who stayed behind in Montecito, presumably in the care of her mother, Doria Ragland.

"Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children," James, one of the GB competitors in the games being held in The Hague, told MailOnline.

"She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own."

The couple's trip to Europe is understood to be the longest they have been apart from Archie and Lili.

