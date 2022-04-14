Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret visit to the Queen revealed The Duke and Duchess paid her Majesty a visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle, where they also met with Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess' press office confirmed the news, with a spokesperson revealing that the visit took place as the pair headed to the Hague in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games. It was the pair's first joint visit to the United Kingdom since they quit as working royals back in 2020. Harry had been back in the country for the funeral of his grandfather, and the unveiling of a statue for his late mother, Princess Diana.

VIDEO: Queen reveals she was left ‘very tired and exhausted’ during bout of Covid

The pair were sighted at the traditional Maundy Thursday service, in which the Prince of Wales stood in for her Majesty.

Harry has been wanting to visit his home country with his wife and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, but he and his family are "unable to return" because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

The Duke is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

It was this lack of security that prevented him from attending his grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in March.

The visit was made in private

Their visit comes as the Queen has been forced to pull out of her traditional appearance at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

Other members of the royal family will take part in the service although this will not be confirmed until the day.

The Easter Sunday church service is an important fixture in the royal family's calendar and Her Majesty will no doubt be disappointed that she cannot attend.

The 96-year-old has been experiencing mobility issues and it's understood that her public appearances are decided on a case-by-case basis.

