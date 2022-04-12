Could Prince Harry visit his grandmother the Queen as soon as next week? The Duke has previously said he is "unable to return home" because it is too dangerous

It's coming up to a year since Prince Harry last stepped on home soil, with his most recent visit to England taking place in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial statue. But he will be closer to the UK than ever before later this week when he attends the Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Royal watchers are wondering whether Harry will take the opportunity to hop over from The Netherlands to the UK – a one-hour flight – once the tournament wraps to visit his grandmother the Queen.

Harry has been wanting to visit his home country with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, but he and his family are "unable to return" because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

The Duke is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself. It was this lack of security that prevented him from attending his grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in March, although his spokesperson said Harry is very much hoping to visit the Queen soon.

Harry will travel to the Netherlands this week for the Invictus Games

He may choose to quietly make a private visit to Windsor while he is on this side of the Atlantic to see his grandmother. Her Majesty is also turning 96 on Thursday 21 April and the Invictus Games end the following day, so he could enjoy some belated birthday celebrations with her.

Harry will be joined on his Netherlands trip by his wife Meghan, who will attend the first few days of the Games, which kick off on Saturday. It's not known whether the couple will bring their children: Archie, who turns three in May, and baby Lilibet, who is one in June.

The Duke launched the Invictus Games in 2014 to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

He launched the Invictus Games in 2014

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry is a founding patron, will team up with professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, of which Harry is the chief impact officer. BetterUp will offer one-to-one coaching and personalised assessments to support members of the Invictus community.

"At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world," Harry said. "It's a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration.

"I couldn't think of a better new partner for the Invictus Games Foundation than the mental fitness platform BetterUp. The mind is like a muscle: it needs to be honed, trained, rehabbed, and coached. The men and women I served with understand this, the Invictus community knows this, and now the world is beginning to see it too.

"I'm honoured to bring the work we do at BetterUp to Invictus and look forward to expanding the support systems that service members and veterans depend on to achieve remarkable feats."

